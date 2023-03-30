Renji Panickerâ€™s distribution firm faces FEUOK ban after allegedly defaulting on payments

FEUOK imposed the ban after the company allegedly defaulted on payments worth around Rs 70 lakh to theatre owners.

Flix Entertainment

The film distribution company co-owned by Malayalam actor-scriptwriter-producer Renji Panicker has been banned by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). The exhibitors organisation said on Wednesday, March 29, that it will not cooperate with Renji Panicker Entertainments, the actorâ€™s company, for upcoming projects. FEUOK imposed the ban after the company allegedly defaulted on payments worth around Rs 70 lakh to theatre owners. Renji Panicker refused to comment on the issue when contacted by TNM.

Renji Panicker Entertainments has distributed films like Adam Joann, Oraayiram Kinakkal, Raees, and Kaabil. The company is also expected to distribute the upcoming Lelam 2, according to sources. Renji Panicker is known for films like Bharathchandran IPS and Roudram that he wrote and directed. After his films were accused of creating and celebrating misogynistic characters, Renji Panicker had expressed regret in 2018. He has also penned the script for numerous other films, besides playing the role of distributor, actor, and producer. He is also a former journalist.

Last April, FEUOK had declared that they would not cooperate with actor Dulquer Salmaan or his production house Wayfarer Films because his film Salute went on to release on OTT platform Sony LIV on March 17, while a theatrical release was being expected. The ban was later revoked after FEUOK received an explanation from the filmâ€™s producers.

FEUOK was formed in 2017 under actor-producer Dileep, after 64 theatre owners broke away from a deadlock created by the tussle between Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF) and Kerala Film Producersâ€™ Association (KFPA) over revenue-sharing.