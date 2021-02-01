Remya Nambeesan to play role with dark shades in ‘Peace’

She will act opposite Joju George in the film, directed by Zanfeer K.

Flix Entertainment

Remya Nambeesan is upbeat about her role in the upcoming film Peace. According to the actor, she plays a cold-hearted delivery person in it.

In an interview to the Times of India, Remya said, “I haven’t done a lot of such roles and it’s after a long time, probably after Left Right Left in 2013, that I am playing a character with dark shades again. I don’t have many combinations with the other cast members of the movie, and my scenes were shot in the last schedule of the film, which has a rooted-to-reality story and a vibrant script.”

Sharing screen space with Remya in Peace is Joju George. Incidentally, the two had worked together in Virus which went on to become a big hit. Peace, directed by Zanfeer K, features Asha Sharath, Aditi Ravi, Sidhique, Shalu Rahim, Vijilesh, Lena and others in crucial roles.

The film’s story, script and dialogues have been penned by Zafar Sanal and Ramesh Girija. Shameer Gibran is the cinematographer of the film, and Naufar Abdulla is doing the edits. Sreejith Odakkali is taking care of the art department and music is scored by Jubair Muhammad.

Besides Peace, Remya has a number of films in her kitty including the Tamil film Thamilarasan. The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced under the banner SNS Production Company. It stars Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in the lead roles with Remya Nameesan playing the female lead. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a crucial role as well. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for this film and the other technical crew include RD Rajasekar for cinematography and Bhuvan Srinivasan for music.

Remya’s other Tamil film in post production is Badri Venkatesh’s Plan Panni Pannanum. The film has Rio Raj and Remya Nambeesan playing the lead pair and has MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Rekha, Viji Chandrasekar, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Robo Shankar, and Livingston forming the supporting cast. Plan Panni Pannanum has been shot in various locations in the country, including Chennai, Vagamon, Idukki, Gangtok and Kupup in Sikkim.

Remya also has a film titled Aalambana in her kitty. This film is written and directed by debutant Pari K Vijay. Vaibhav, Parvatii Nair and Remya Nambeesan are playing the leading roles, with Ramdoss in a crucial role as a genie along with Dindigul I Leoni. Hiphop Tamizha is composing music for Aalambana with Vinoth Rathinasamy working the camera and San Lokesh roped in for the edits.

