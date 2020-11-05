Relief for Congress leader KJ George: HC quashes DySP Ganapathy suicide case

Earlier the CBI had filed a closure report in October 2019.

In a big relief to former Karnataka Minister KJ George of the Congress party and two IPS officers, the High Court on Wednesday quashed proceedings against them for their alleged role in the death of DySP (Deputy Superintendent) Ganapathy. The two IPS officers in question are then IGP (Inspector General of Police) Lokayukta Pronab Mohanty and AM Prasad, who was then ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) Intelligence.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a closure report in the case in October 2019, the Special Court for Legislators and Parliamentarians in Bengaluru ordered a fresh probe in the case in August, 2020. Following that, George and the two IPS officers had approached the HC seeking relief based on the CBI’s findings in the case which concluded that the Ganapathy’s suicide was due to his mental agony and stress.

Reacting to the order, the former minister tweeted, “I as a citizen always believe and have faith in our judiciary. Truth is powerful and will prevail! I thank every one of you who stood with me and my family during these difficult times. Your support means a lot for us.”

Ganapathy was working as a DySP in Mangaluru and died by suicide on July 7, 2016 at Sree Vinayak Lodge in Madikeri. Prior to his death, Ganapathy had told TV channels that then Home Minister KJ George and two IPS officers were allegedly harassing him. The case was handed to the Criminal Investigation Department based on the family’s request and subsequently the CID had also closed the case citing lack of evidence.

Following this, the case was transferred to the CBI after the family approached the Supreme Court for a fresh probe. However, even the CBI concluded that neither George nor the two IPS officers were in touch with Ganapathy in the days leading up to his death. The CBI further said that the death by suicide of his colleague DySP Kallappa Handibag on July 5, 2016, were also reasons for Ganapathy's death.