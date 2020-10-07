Reliance Retail gets another cheque: ADIA to invest Rs 5,512.50 crore for 1.2% stake

With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors.

Money Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Tuesday that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.20 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "We are delighted with ADIA's current investment and continued support and hope to benefit from its strong track record of over four decades of value creation globally. The investment by ADIA is a further endorsement of Reliance Retail's performance and potential and the inclusive and transformational New Commerce business model that it is rolling out.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, "Reliance Retail has rapidly established itself as one of the leading retail businesses in India and, by leveraging both its physical and digital supply chains, is strongly positioned for further growth. This investment is consistent with our strategy of investing in market leading businesses in Asia linked to the region's consumption-driven growth and rapid technological advancement."

Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long-term value creation. ADIA has invested in private equity since 1989 and has built a significant internal team of specialists with experience across asset products, geographies and sectors.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.