Release date set for Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’

Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film will feature Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu as the villain.

The shooting of the Darshan starrer Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir, has been progressing in Bengaluru at a brisk pace.

When this project commenced, the director had said in a media interaction that he was making the film as a hardcore Darshan fan and that it would have all the elements that the star’s fans would love to watch on the silver screens. On the film’s progress, the director revealed that just two songs need to be canned and that the shooting will resume on New Year’s Day.

The latest update about this flick is that it will hit the marquee on April 9 and the team is busy with preparations to meet the deadline.

Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu plays the main antagonist in this flick. According to reports, the film will feature Vinod Prabhakar, son of actor Tiger Prabhakar, in an important role. A photo of the two actors posing together on the sets of the film had gone viral, especially for Darshan’s new hairstyle.

The shooting of this film began at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru amidst a lot of fanfare. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork by clarifying that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

With the release date of Roberrt out, Darshan’s fans are waiting eagerly to catch their star on the silver screens.

