Release date of Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Wild Dog’ announced

Actor Saiyami Kher underwent training in martial arts to prepare for her role in ‘Wild Dog’, which is an action thriller.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s most-awaited action thriller, Wild Dog, announced its release date, on Monday. The Telugu film has been slated for a theatrical release on April 2. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog is inspired by real-life incidents. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Nagarjuna and Ahishor.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to announce the release date of the upcoming movie. “#WildDog Mission Begins on Big Screens From APRIL 2nd #WildDogOnApril2nd,” the tweet posted by Matinee Entertainment read.

Although speculation was rife earlier that the movie might have an OTT-release, the makers have now denied those claims and clarified that the film will hit the big screens on April 2.

Nagarjuna will be essaying the role of Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist and a National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the movie. The film also features actor Saiyami Kher as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. Saiyami reportedly underwent training in martial arts to prepare for the role. Wild Dog will also star actors Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni, and Ali Reza in pivotal characters.

Wild Dog is produced by Matinee Entertainment. Kiran Kumar has written the dialogues for the movie, while the cinematography is handled by Shaneil Deo. The action sequence for the movie was choreographed by David Ismalone, who is well-known for his work in international movies such as Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.

Shooting for the film predominantly took place in Hyderabad and Goa. According to reports, almost 70% of the filming was completed by February 2020, with one schedule remaining in Thailand. However, that was halted and got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The crew recently wrapped up shooting in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Nagarjuna recently wrapped up shooting for his Hindi movie Brahmastra. He will be sharing the screen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the Ayan Mukherji directorial. The actor will also be teaming up with director Praveen Sattaru for an upcoming Telugu movie. The action entertainer is bankrolled by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.