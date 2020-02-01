Release date announced for Keerthy Suresh’s next

The film titled ‘Miss India’ will see the actor in numerous get-ups.

Flix Tollywood

The award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen next in Miss India, directed by newcomer Narendra Nath. It is an interesting film that will see Keerthy in multiple get-ups. Reports are that the actor underwent several trials to finalise her look in the film. She also took a crash course in fashion to help her get into the skin of the character that she is playing in Miss India.

According to the latest updates about this flick, Miss India will hit the marquee on March 6 in India with the premiere scheduled to be held on March 5 in the US.

The film has Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya in supporting roles. S Thaman is composing music for this flick.

Speaking about Keerthy Suresh’s perseverance and patience, Narendra Nath told in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle earlier, that she has multiple get-ups in the film and for each look she underwent several tests to get that perfect look. He was quoted as saying, “And honestly, her knack of effortlessly slipping into the character really surprises me. She was quick to understand the emotional arch her character goes through, and accordingly, got accustomed to the look. She was very patient and never had any airs.”

Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn in this film directed by Amit Sharma. After shooting for a schedule the makers felt Keethy looks too young for the role of a mother and roped in Priyamani as a replacement.

The film is bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta under their respective banners. Keerthy Suresh had completed shooting for her portions in the first schedule and will be joining the team for the second schedule.

