Release date of Ajith's 'Valimai' first-look poster postponed due to COVID-19

Producer Boney Kapoor had announced earlier that the first-look poster would be released on May 1.

Flix Kollywood

Fans have been nothing but persistent in asking for updates on the progress of Kollywood star Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Valimai. The makers had announced earlier that the first-look poster of the movie will be released on May 1st, marking Ajith’s 50th birthday. However, Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling the venture, took to social media on April 23 to announce that the release of the first-look poster has been postponed.

In a press statement, the makers of Valimai cited that the release of the first-look poster had to be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus, which the makers had not anticipated. "We had announced that we would be releasing the first look of our film Valimai on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Coronavirus would spread across India like a tsunami,” the statement read.

Noting that the pandemic is taking a financial and emotional toll on lakhs of Indians, they wrote, “At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Coronavirus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indian are affected by the financial hardship and emotional trauma due to the loss of family members and friends.”

They also added that taking all of the decision has been taken after all the aforementioned factors were taken into consideration. "At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists' and Technicians of our film Valimai have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone's well-being and safety (sic)."

Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, Valimai marks the second-time collaboration between the director and Ajith. The action-drama is likely to be filled with high-octane stunt sequences. Ajith’s fans have been so eager to receive updates that they went a step ahead and asked for updates at unrelated public events such as a cricket match and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy’s election campaigns/ rallies. Ajith had appealed to his fans to maintain order and not disrupt public gatherings to ask for updates on Valimai.