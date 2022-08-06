Red warning in 11 Telangana districts on Aug 8 as very heavy rainfall expected

The IMD has issued an orange warning for five districts on August 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning in 11 districts of Telangana for August 8, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places". Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Mulugu and Khammam are the 11 districts that have been issued a red warning. These are some of the same areas that saw major damage from the low pressure build-up in July that brought heavy rainfall and eventually caused floods in the Godavari.

An orange warning has been issued on August 8 for Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts. Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts have been issued a red warning on August 9.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubadad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. An orange warning has been issued for these districts on August 6.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Siddipeta, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet districts of Telangana. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for these places on August 6.

On August 2, Hyderabad was hit by heavy rains flooding the streets and disrupting daily life. A significant downpour that started around 8 am caused roads and streets to flood. Heavy rains were seen in several areas of the city and its surroundings. The Telangana State Development Planning Society reported that the district has been getting 125% excess rainfall.