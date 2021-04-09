Rebel YSRCP MP seeks YS Jagan's bail cancellation, approaches CBI court

Raghurama Krishna Raju also alleged that there was a threat to his life.

Rebel YSRCP Member of Parliament (MP) Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju is upping the ante against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by approaching courts to seek cancellation of the latter’s bail, alleging that his life is under threat. Raju said that he was planning to file the petition again in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday, adding that some media houses "wrongly" reported that his first plea was turned down but "that was not true".

"It was not rejected. Only on some frivolous technical grounds, a certified copy of the order that granted bail has been asked to be submitted. Another technical ground was invoked and the plea was returned. We are filing it again on Friday," he said. He expressed confidence that there would be hearings next week following his resubmission of the plea.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is on bail in a disproportionate assets case filed by agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The rebel MP also alleged that there was a threat to his life and some miscreants from Kadapa were ‘after him’. The Narasapuram MP also vowed that he would not step into Andhra Pradesh until he “unmasks” the Chief Minister. Raju has turned into a major thorn in the flesh for the CM, constantly raising allegations against him from within the YSRCP.

The MP himself, and his family members, face cases filed by the CBI for allegedly duping banks of several hundred crore rupees. Earlier in March, in an alleged case of defrauding banks to the tune of Rs 237.84 crore, a new case was filed by the CBI against the MP. Based on a complaint from a Deputy General Manager of a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Chennai, the case registered by the CBI names seven individuals including MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, and his firm Ind Barath Power Gencom Ltd.

The accused had been booked under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct by a public servant.