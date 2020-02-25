Realme to launch smart TVs in India in Q2 of 2020

Realme India CEO also revealed features of a new fitness band that the company will be launching soon.

Atom Tech Shorts

After OnePlus brought its OnePlus TV to the Indian market, Realme is now planning to launch its television sets in the Indian market. According to the CEO of Realme India, the company has plans for releasing multiple models of TVs in India and the launch may take place in the second quarter of 2020.

More importantly, Realme is taking the IoT route to get into the homes and hearts of the Indian public. There will be a Realme Link app which will seamlessly link all your Relame branded appliances at home.

We will open this container for India customers in March. #realme#DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/QysAMijm3I — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 12, 2020

Also, on the anvil is a Realme fitness band. The fitness band will have a curved display which will be an OLED panel and it can show in colours. A heart rate sensor is included in it the report says. For charging the device, you have to detach one half of the strap and plug in the fitness band to a USB port. Observers liken this to the Honor Band 5i.

The Relame fitness band is expected to be released in three colour variants, black, yellow and one more colour which is yet to be revealed.

This comes after Realme launched the Realme X50 Pro smartphone, which will be its first 5G device and that occasion may be used by the company to share more information on all these products.

The Indian television market has for long been dominated by the two South Korean giants, Samsung and LG and the Japanese brand Sony. Xiaomi came in as the challenger and quickly climbed up the charts to become the numero uno in the smart TV category. OnePlus has come as the challenger to Xiaomi and now Realme can start disrupting the market. The old giants will definitely start feeling the heat.