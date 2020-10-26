RCB players don green jersey as part of #GoGreen initiative: All you need to know

RCB sported the green jersey against CSK on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Every year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) don the green jersey in support of their #GoGreen initiative which was started in the year 2011. The initiative is about environment conservation and planting trees. Global Warming is one of the pressing issues the world is dealing with, which could get worse in the coming years. Through the initiative, RCB also spread awareness about recycling. Reduce, Recycle and Reuse are the three important steps to control pollution, hence keeping this in mind, RCB’s green jerseys are made from recycled plastic.

This year the team decided to sport the green jersey during their game against CSK on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

In a video shared by RCB on their social media handles on Saturday, AB de Villiers made the announcement, while he also urged the fans to do their bit in making the planet cleaner and greener.

Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62 October 24, 2020

"Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment.”

In 2019, the team management had posted a message on their official twitter handle, "Waste segregation makes recycling of waste simple. To raise awareness on recycling, the RCB team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic. The jersey is the team’s promise to #GoGreen and their way of stepping up to save the planet.”

During RCB and Virat Kohli’s dream IPL season in 2016, the franchise had organised CNG operated auto rickshaws for the fan’s transportation needs for their match against the Gujarat Lions.

RCB are currently placed third on the points table with 14 points after their loss to CSK by eight wickets. CSK, on the other hand, are all but out of contention for a playoffs berth this season, which also happens to be the first time in their history that the yellow army has failed to make it.