Ray Stevenson was well-known in India for his role in RRR as the governor of Delhi, and other notable roles like Volstag in Marvel’s Thor films, Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone.

Condolences poured in from the RRR cast and director after the passing of actor Ray Stevenson on Tuesday, May 23. The Irish actor was well-known in India for his role in RRR as the governor of Delhi, and other notable roles like Volstag in Marvel’s Thor films, Frank Castle in Punisher: War Zone. The actor was hospitalised after a sudden illness in the island of Ischia while shooting a film.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli, the director of RRR, shared a picture of the actor and himself from the sets of the movie. He captioned the picture, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.



My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, another actor who starred in RRR also expressed his condolences on Twitter. The Tollywood actor said, “Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever.”

Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever.

Sharing a picture of Ray from the sets of RRR where he was doing a stunt, the official Twitter handle of the movie said how even as a 56-year-old, the actor did not hesitate from performing his own stunts. The picture was accompanied with a caption that said, “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon.”

He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt.



We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson.



Gone too soon

Jr NTR, one of the leads in RRR expressed his condolences for the deceased actor. Taking to Twitter, the actor said, “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”