Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

The move comes close on the heels of the resignation of NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors from the board of RRPR Holding Private Ltd, the promoter group vehicle of the channel.

news NDTV acquisition

NDTVâ€™s popular anchor Ravish Kumar has resigned as senior executive editor of the channel with immediate effect. NDTV president Suparna Singh reportedly sent an email to the channelâ€™s employees informing them of Ravishâ€™s resignation on Wednesday, November 30. The move comes close on the heels of Gautam Adani taking over reins of the channels and the resignation of the channelâ€™s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors from the board of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter group vehicle of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

"Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately. Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served. Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning," reads Suparna's letter to NDTV employees.

A well-known journalist and author, Ravish has anchored some of the leading shows of NDTV such as Prime Time, Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, and more. An alumnus of the University of Delhi and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), he has been with NDTV for over 15 years and has won several awards for his journalism. In 2019, he became the fifth Indian journalist to be honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award. He has been openly critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union governmentâ€™s attack on press freedom, even coining the term â€˜godi mediaâ€™ (roughly translated to â€˜lapdog mediaâ€™), which has now become a popular way to refer to news outlets perceived as mouthpieces of the ruling party in India.

Meanwhile, with the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia, and Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors on the RRPRH board with immediate effect, the Adani group takeover of NDTV is now complete. RRPRH had stated on Monday that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5% of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by the Adani group. VCPL is an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The transfer of shares will give the Adani group control over a 29.18% stake in NDTV. The diversified conglomerate is also conducting an open offer for another 26% stake in the media firm. The open offer, which began on November 22, has seen shareholders tender 5.3 million shares, or 31.78% of the issue size of 16.7 million shares, so far, the exchange data showed. The open offer will close on December 5.