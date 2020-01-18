Rave party busted in Hyderabad, 22 women paid to perform ‘obscene’ dances

While the owner of the TOT pub and its manager are presently absconding, police have taken steps to close the pub.

The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested the director of a city based agro management company along with the firm's manager and an event manager for organising a rave party. The police rescued 22 women belonging to Andhra Pradesh from the party, who were paid to perform dances considered "obscene" at the TOT pub.

The police during investigation found that the 22 women hired from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh to entertain the guests at the private party were arranged by an event manager B Prasad Goud based on a request from Mohamma Moin, manager with Signova Agro Management. Each woman was offered a sum of Rs 3,500 said AR Sinivas, West Zone DCP to ToI. The arrests were made by the Jubilee Hills police.

On January 12 the police raided the TOT pub based on a tip-off to the Banjara hills Assistant Commissioner of Police about 22 women being made to entertain doctors who were guests at the rave party. The rescued women were then taken to city-based rehabilitation centre.

The pub manager Bharat was taken into custody initially and was later released after being issued a notice to appear for questioning at a later time. However, Bharat after his release, is absconding now.

Police have registered cases against Bharat, Moin, Prasad and Sinivas Naidu the director of the Signova Agro Management Pvt Ltd. The owner of the TOT pub, Santosh Reddy, has also been booked in the case but is also absconding.The police have recommended to the Revenue Divisional Office to close down TOT along with two more pubs at Panjagutta for similar offences.

The said agro company had organised the event to entertain city based doctors.The firm had manufactured a new drug and was attempting to sell their product to the doctors, reported TNIE.