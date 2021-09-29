Rashmika Mandanna shares first look of her character from Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Helmed by Sukumar, the multilingual film stars actors Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of the much-anticipated Tollywood movie Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, unveiled the first-look poster of actor Rashmika Mandanna’s character in the movie. Sharing the poster, the makers revealed that she will be essaying the role of Srivalli. The poster features a disheartened-looking Rashmika, who appears to be dressing up. We see a saree and jasmine flowers kept on a plate next to her.

The multilingual film Pushpa is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas this year. Slated to release in two parts, the first installment of the project has been titled Pushpa: The Rise. The first-look posters and singles from the film featuring Allu Arjun have gone viral on social media and have garnered positive responses from fans. Pushpa also marks popular Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil’s first Telugu film. Fahadh will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Helmed by director Sukumar, Pushpa also marks the first-time collaboration between Rashmika and Allu Arjun.

The film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the plot revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa was initially slated to hit the big screens on August 13. Earlier this year, the producers announced the film will be released in two parts. Citing the decision behind the decision, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers told PTI, "The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts.”

They also added that the traction and excitement that the audience showed for the ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ video from the film was one of the reasons why they wanted to release it in two parts. "The excitement we witnessed for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology,” they stated.