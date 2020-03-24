Rashmika to float her own production house ?

The actor will make her Kollywood debut with Karthi in the lead.

Rashmika Mandanna who acted in the hit film Bheeshma, will soon be floating her own production house. The actor has shown interest in producing films, and her team is busy listening to scripts. It is still not clear if the actor would star in her own production ventures. Details about her production house is expected to be revealed soon, we hear.

Sources told Cinema Express that "Rashmika has been showing interest to venture into film production soon while simultaneously balancing her acting career. She has been listening to scripts and started to understand the nitty-gritty of the filmmaking process with her close associates. She has already coined a name for her banner and will be announcing the details soon".

On her current acting assignments, we known that Rashmika has signed up for the Allu Arjun starrer with Sukumar as the director. The shooting of this film has been stalled owing to the COVID 19 outbreak and will recommence after it settles down.

Reports have surfaced that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chitoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues for the same. There was a buzz that Allu Arjun will be joining the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right. The reports earlier were that this Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama, and that it will have the actor in a rugged avatar.



Rashmika also awaits the release of the Kannada movie Pogaru in which she shares the screen space with Dhruva Sarja. Nanda Kishore is helming this project as its director. Dhananjay has been roped in to play the baddie in this flick with Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mayuri playing pivotal roles as well. The technical crew of this film includes V Hari Krishna for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.



The actor’s Tamil debut movie Sultan, directed by Bagyaraj Kannan is also in the post-production mode. Starring Karthi in the lead, the film also has Napoleon, Robo Shankar, Ravi Mariya and Ravi Kale in supporting roles. Noted cinematographer, PC Sreeram is the DOP for this flick.

