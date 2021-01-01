Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vangaâ€™s next titled â€˜Animalâ€™

Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra are also part of the cast of 'Animal'.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has signed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film titled Animal, the producers have announced.The makers at midnight unveiled the audio teaser of the film, giving a sneak peak into the world of Animal.

The over one-minute long video, shared by T-Series on Twitter, begins with an eerie whistle and Ranbir is heard talking to his father about being reborn and loved. The clip ends with the sound of gunshots, suggesting an intense drama. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. The film is expected to go on the floors in the middle of 2021.

Watch: Announcement video of 'Animal'

Anil Kapoor too shared the announcement teaser on the microblogging site and said he is looking forward to starting work on the film. "Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can't wait for our journey to begin," he wrote.

Speaking about the project in an interview with Indian Express, Ranbir Kapoor said that he was keen on doing the role immediately after Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated the story to him. He said he was a huge admirer of the directorâ€™s work.

The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who had also written dialogues for Kabir Singh. Animal is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumarâ€™s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for helming the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, tweeted the announcement saying, "Experience the emotion."

Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, was one of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry in 2017. The film was also remade in Tamil as Adithya Varma.

