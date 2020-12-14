Rana shares first look poster of ‘Viraata Parvam’ with Sai Pallavi on his birthday

The actor also shared a video of a short glimpse from the movie.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati turns 36 on Monday, and the makers of his upcoming film Viraata Parvam unveiled the first look poster and a first glimpse from the film to wish him on his birthday.



Directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame, Rana will be playing the role of a Naxalite in Viraata Parvam. Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen space with Rana. In the poster, Rana is seen as a gun-toting Naxalite with his troop in the background, with the caption: “Revolution is an act of love”.



On Monday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse from the film. Sharing the video, Rana took to Twitter to share the video as well. He wrote: "Presenting to you Comrade 'Ravanna' from #ViraataParvam. Here's the first glimpse Fire Right pointing backhand index http://youtu.be/ h61WbdVGJIs Thank you guys for this!! @Sai_Pallavi92 @nanditadas @venuudugulafilm @dancinemaniac #Priyamani @Naveenc212 @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns"



In Viraata Parvam, Sai Pallavi's role is believed to be inspired by real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha. Belli Lalitha was a popular folk singer-turned-activist, and she played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of the Telangana region in the early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999. The film sheds light on the Naxal movement at the time.

According to a source, Sai Pallavi is undergoing vigorous training for Viraata Parvam. The film also stars Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab in supporting roles. Nandita Das is all set for her Tollywood comeback with this film. Viraata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.



Rana Daggubati’s next film in the pipeline is a supernatural action adventure. Reports from Tollywood confirm that the star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of Gruham fame for this yet-to-be-titled film. The film will be bankrolled by Rana’s home banner Suresh Productions in association with Gopi Achanta. With Rana giving his consent to star in the film, the director is currently busy assembling his star cast and crew. The highlights of this venture will reportedly be the usage of latest VFX techniques and gravity-defying stunts.



Besides this film, Rana has the trilingual Aranya / Kadan / Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. In Hindi, it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and Aranya in Telugu. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin; Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions, and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.