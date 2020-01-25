Rana Daggubati to team up with director Teja again?

The duo had worked together in Nene Raja Nene Mantri earlier and the director has now reportedly impressed the star with a new script.

Flix Tollywood

Reliable sources in Tollywood suggest that Rana Daggubati and director Teja may be teaming up again. The duo had worked together in Nene Raja Nene Mantri earlier and the director has now impressed the star with a new script. An official announcement regarding the same will be out soon. If everything goes as per schedule, this film will go on floors after Rana wraps up the shoot of his current assignment.

Meanwhile, Rana is busy with Virata Parvam 1992. The shooting of this film is currently in progress at the forests in Kerala. According to reports, it will be a romance film, but will also have a lot of action and politics elements. The film has Rana Daggubati playing a police officer, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in love with him.

According to the buzz doing rounds, Rana will be sporting a lean look for Virata Parvam 1992. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. Virata Parvam 1992 is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

Rana Daggubati has been completing multiple assignments on hands, including Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Besides Rana Daggubati, it also has Zoya Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. Haathi Mere Saathi is produced by Inder Singh Bariya, Omshankar Bhagat, Ajay Rai and Sushil Tirwadkar under the banner Trinity Pictures.

(Content provided by Digital Native)