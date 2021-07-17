Rana Daggubati, Siddharth, Sivakarthikeyan, other celebs react to 'Roar of RRR' video

Helmed by ‘Baahubali’ fame SS Rajamouli, the period drama ‘RRR’ stars actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Following the release of the making video of director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR, many celebrities have taken to social media to heap praises on the director as well as the entire team of RRR, including cast and crew members, for their efforts. The making video of RRR, titled ‘Roar Of RRR’ was released on Thursday, July 15. The video has opened to positive reception with many celebrities appreciating the team’s efforts. Starring actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie is helmed by Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who played the lead in the hit Baahubali franchise, shared the ‘Roar of RRR’ video and wrote, “World be calm the #RRR has just started it’s prowl!! @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999,”. Sai Dharam Tej, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Republic expressed that he cannot wait to watch the film. “This is just!!! Can’t wait to experience this visual spectacle in theatres #RRRroar,” he wrote. Republic director Deva Katta too appreciated the video.

Actor Siddharth, who will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Maha Samudram, wrote: “@ssrajamouli does not just use what he has at his disposal to give the people a film. He decides what to give the people and then makes it possible, no matter what it takes. What an incredible BTS for what looks like a one of its kind film! Congrats team @RRRMovie.”

Director KS Ravindra, who is popularly known as Bobby, noted that the efforts put in by all the technicians and members involved in the project, is visible on screen. “This is World class making.. And it's going to be HUGE!! Every Artist, technician's effort is clearly visible in this glimpse. Waiting for October 13th #RoarOfRRR. Meanwhile, Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan shared the video and added that it is “stunning”.

In response to all the wishes and posts, SS Rajamouli wrote: “Thank you all for the wonderful reception for the Making Video of #RRRMovie.. It is almost like as if we released the trailer itself”.

Watch ‘Roar of RRR’ here:

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR is set to release in four languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on October 13 this year, in time for the Dasara festival.