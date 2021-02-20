Rana Daggubati completes 11 years as an actor

11 years ago, Rana Daggubati made his acting debut with the Telugu film 'Leader', which went on to become a huge hit.

Rana’s role as Arjun, a US-returned youngster going on to become the Chief Minister, earned him name and fame in the Telugu film industry. He then went on to play Bhalladeva, the antagonist in the cult hit film Baahubali which earned him the pan-Indian star status.

On the completion of 11 years as an actor, wishes have been pouring in for the star. Rana’s home production, Suresh Productions had tweeted, “Wishing @RanaDaggubati the best on finishing 11 years as an actor! Here is a very special video reminiscing his journey so far!”

Wishing @RanaDaggubati the best on finishing 11 years as an actor! Here is a very special video reminiscing his journey so far!

To this, Rana replied, “Time is temporary films are forever!! Thank you for all the love and support!!”

Time is temporary films are forever!! Thank you for all the love and support!!

His wife, Miheeka Bajaj, also wished the actor on finishing 11 years in the industry, along with a sweet message.

At present, Rana has a couple of films in the pipeline which includes a supernatural action adventure. Reports from Tollywood confirm that the star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of Gruham fame for this yet to be titled film. The film will be bankrolled by Rana’s home banner Suresh Productions in association with Gopi Achanta. With Rana giving his consent to star in the film, the director is currently busy assembling his star cast and crew. The highlights of this film will be the usage of the latest VFX techniques and gravity-defying stunts.

Rana currently has Virata Parvam: 1992 and Aranya in his kitty. Virata Parvam: 1992 is touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez on cinematography.

Besides this film, Rana has the trilingual Aranya/Kadan/Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. The star is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. This film is in the post production phase and will hit the marquee on March 26.