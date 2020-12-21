Rana Daggubati to co-star with Pawan Kalyan in rumoured remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who had earlier bought the Telugu remake rights for the hit Malayalam film.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday revealed that he’s all set to share the screen space for the first time with actor Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming Telugu project. While sources say that the film will be a remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Rana didn’t reveal whether this is true. Saagar K Chandra will direct the film, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

It’s worth mentioning that in March, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bought the remake rights, as per an Instagram post shared on the page of the original film. “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has bought the Telugu remake rights,” read the post.

Watch the video welcoming Rana to the film here:

Announcing that he is joining the cast of the film, Rana wrote on Twitter, “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power (star) @PawanKalyan !!”

Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power ⭐️ @PawanKalyan !! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!! https://t.co/rMgae4Bltj — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2020

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and let their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has two more projects coming up. He awaits the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, very soon. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and ‘Dil’ Raju, and the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of the lawyer in the film.

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India. The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career.

Rana, on the other hand, has two films ready for release. He has Kaadan and Virata Parvam gearing up to hit the theatres soon.

