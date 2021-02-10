Ramya Krishnan walks down memory lane with this throwback picture

The actor shared a throwback picture with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram page.

Flix Entertainment

Ramya Krishnan shared a throwback picture with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on her Instagram page and wrote, "Throwback from khalnayak days..... with the sweetest Sanjay Dutt.... beautiful human being who has a heart of gold."

She had played Sanjay Duttâ€™s lover in the hit movie that was directed by Subash Ghai and also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles.

In an interview with the IANS, Ramya Krishnan, when asked about not taking up movies in Bollywood, had said, "I didn't take a break. Basically, my films didn't do well and I didn't take any interest in the offers (that were coming her way). Meanwhile, I was doing very well for myself in South Indian films."

Currently, in Tamil, Ramya Krishnan has Uyarntha Manithan needing her focus. The film is directed by Thamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kadhali fame and stars SJ Suryah in the lead. To be made in Tamil and Hindi, the film will be titled The Great Man in Hindi. The filmâ€™s first look poster was unveiled by the superstar Rajinikanth.

In Telugu, she is part of the Puri Jagannadhh directorial Liger. It is a romantic sports film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose tunes for this flick.

Ramya Krishnanâ€™s other Telugu project titled Republic is directed by Deva Katta. The film stars Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao under the banner JB Entertainments, the filmâ€™s technical crew includes Mani Sharma for music, Praveen KL for editing and M Sukumar for cinematography.

(Content provided by Digital Native)