Ramya Krishnan shares pics from ‘Liger’ shoot with Vijay Deverakonda

The actor also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film with Ananya Panday and producer Charmme Kaur.

The shooting of Vijay Deverakonda's next film titled Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh was resumed in Mumbai last week. The shooting of the film was halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after 11 months, the team has resumed shooting in Mumbai.

As the latest addition to the star cast, Ramya Krishnan has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. On Monday the actor posted a picture along with Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of Liger. Sharing the photo, Ramya wrote, "When work feels like party mode in the right company"

Ramya Krishnan has also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the sets. According to reports, the actor, who played the role of Sivagami in the Baahubali series, will be seen as Vijay Deverakonda's mother in the film.

The action entertainer set in the backdrop of Mumbai reportedly has Vijay playing the role of a martial artist with a stutter. The Arjun Reddy star will also be seen sporting long-hair and six-pack abs throughout the film. He reportedly underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday, and the film will feature a host of popular stars from different film industries. The makers recently revealed the release date of the film, which will hit theatres on September 9.

Produced under the banners of Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

After he is done with Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana. The actor confirmed this news via Twitter on producer Dil Raju’s birthday recently. He tweeted: “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.”

Director Shiva Nirvana shared the news on his social media as well.

There are also reports that Vijay will reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for another film next year.

