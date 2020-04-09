Ramesh Aravind’s '100' censored UA, release date yet to be announced

The film's producer has said that the release date will be decided after the lockdown.

Flix Sandalwood

It has been confirmed that the Ramesh Aravind starrer 100 has been wrapped up and certified by the censor board with a UA certificate. However, the film’s release has been stalled due to the lockdown and the date will be decided once it is lifted, says producer Ramesh Reddy.

Ramesh Aravind, who is also directing the film, plays a police officer in it and Rachita Ram will be seen as his sister. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music for this thriller with Sathya Hegde cranking the camera.

In an interview to The Hindu much earlier, Ramesh Aravind revealed, “I play a cop in this film too… Now, in 100 I play a cyber cop. While I only acted as a cop in the other two films, I am also directing 100. The film is called 100 as that is the police helpline and is about cyber-stalking.”

On what we will get to see on the silver screens, Ramesh pointed out, “We are used to seeing police stations as run-down buildings with images of Gandhiji or Netaji. But when we visited a cyber crime department, I was shocked to see a corporate office, including paintings on the wall. That is the kind of police station you will see in my film.”

It may be noted here that 100 is the remake of the Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2 that was released in 2017. The film had Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Those in the supporting roles included Susi Ganesan, Soundararaja, MS Bhaskar and Kavithalaya Krishnan among others.

Its technical crew comprised Vidyasagar for music, P Chelladurai for cinematography and Raja Mohammad for editing. The film was bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under their banner AGS Entertainment.

