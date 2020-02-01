Ram Gopal Varma's next on Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder case

The director claimed that the film would detail the thought process of the rapists.

Flix Tollywood

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who's known more for his problematic tweets than his films these days, has announced on Twitter that his next movie will be based on the Disha gangrape and murder case which shook Telangana last year.

“My next film is titled “DISHA” which is going to be about the DISHA rape ..After the brutal rape and horrific murder of NIRBHAYA, the DISHA rapists went further in their ghastliness in actually burning the poor girl with petrol #DishaNirbhayaTruth,” he wrote on the microblogging platform along with a series of tweets with visuals of the area where the woman was raped and murdered.

February 1, 2020

Using disturbing images, he went on to say, "Film “DISHA” will detail the thought process of the DISHA rapists as in why they killed her..They dint want to do the mistake of NIRBHAYA rapists by leaving the girl alive so that she could lead the police to them #DishaNirbhayaTruth ..The below pic shows where the act happened."

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 1, 2020

He added in a series of tweets that the purpose of his film is to “expose a scary lesson” on how rapists operate. He also took a jibe at Advocate AP Singh, who is the lawyer arguing for the convicts in the infamous Nirbhaya trial, calling him a “monster.”

On November 27, a 27-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad was raped and murdered by four men in Telangana. The crime led to widespread protests, calling for the accused to be punished. The woman was given the pseudonym 'Disha' to protect identity as mandated by law. Following the outrage, on December 6, the four accused were shot dead in a police encounter.

Ram Gopal Varma's last film was Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu which he co-directed with Siddhartha Thatolu. The movie was a political satire which starred Ajmal Ameer and Dhananjay Prabhune in the lead roles. Ajmal played the role of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while Dhananjay played the role of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The film was produced by Ajay Mysore under the banner Ajay Mysore Productions. It was released in December 2019.Ravi Shankar composed the tunes for the film, while Suresh Varma handled the cinematography.