Ram Gopal Varma meets Hyd police officials to gather info for film on Disha case

The director visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station in the city.

Prominent film director Ram Gopal Varma, who had earlier announced his decision to make a film on the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad in November last year, visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station in the city on Monday to meet officials to gather information for the movie.

He wanted to meet the ACP who was not available, police sources said. Varma met other officers.

He told news channels that he has come to meet police officers as part of the film's research.

"My next film is titled ''DISHA'' which is going to be about the Disha rape. After the brutal rape and horrific murder of Nirbhaya, the Disha rapists went further in their ghastliness in actually burning the poor girl with petrol," he had tweeted in February this year.

The brutal rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad on November 27 last year, had triggered widespread protests, with many demanding that the accused be strictly punished.

The veterinarian's body was found at Shadnagar on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway on the morning of November 28, a day after she went missing. Four men were arrested on November 29 for the crime.

The Cyberabad police which investigated the incident, said that the accused had intentionally punctured the rear wheel of her parked scooter and offered to help her, before dragging her to a secluded spot, where she was raped and killed.

Even as there was ongoing outrage, on December 6, the four accused were shot dead in a police encounter. The woman was given the pseudonym 'Disha', as the identity of a rape victim is not to be revealed, as per law.

