Ram Charan welcomes cousin Vaisshnav Tej ahead of his Telugu debut in ‘Uppena’

It has already been well publicised that one more actor from the Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s family will be making his acting debut. Vaisshnav Tej, brother of Sai Dharam Tej and nephew of Chiranjeevi, will be making his debut with the upcoming film Uppena. The teaser of this film was released recently and created a positive buzz among the netizens.

And now, the debut actor’s cousin and actor Ram Charan Teja has posted a welcome message for his cousin on his social media. "Wishing the Uppena team all the best, Ram Charan wrote, “BIG WELCOME #VaishnavTej !! U’ll love this journey ... live it to the fullest !!! ALL the best to #BuchiBabuSana, #KrithiShetty, Vijay Sethupathi, Devi Sri Prasad, Sukumar Writings, Mythri Movie Makers team.”

Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and is produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, C V Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the heroine’s father. This happens to be Vijay Sethupathi’s second film in the Telugu film industry with his debut being Sye Raa, which had Chiru playing the title role.

Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, is playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer that is set in a fishing hamlet. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this venture. Touted to be a rustic village love story, Uppena has been shot extensively in a village set erected for the purpose.

It may be noted that the first look poster of Uppena revealed that it will hit the marquee on April 2 this year. In the poster, we could see the hero with open arms facing the rough waves, which has upped the expectation levels.

