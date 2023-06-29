Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam among Indians invited to be Oscars Academy members

Filmmaker Karan Johar and music composer MM Keeravani are also among those invited to be Academy members who will be eligible to vote for films and artists competing for the Oscars.

Flix News

A total of 398 artists and executives across the world were extended invitations to become members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2023. The Academy is the organisation that presents the annual Academy Awards or the Oscars. Among those who received the prestigious invitations from India include actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Chaitanya Tamhane, and Shaunak Sen, production designer Sabu Cyril, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, music composer MM Keeravani, and lyricist Chandrabose.

Telugu actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR garnered global fame for their film RRR, which bagged several international awards including the Oscar for best original song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. The two of them have been invited under the ‘Actors’ category. Ke Huy Quan, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actor of 2022 for Everything Everywhere All at Once, was also invited by the Academy under the same category. Last year, Tamil actor Suriya too officially became a member of the Academy. These members will be eligible to vote for the films and artists competing for the Academy Awards.

Cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, who worked on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films and RRR, was invited under the ‘Cinematographers’ category. The Indian invitees under the ‘Directors’ category include popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam whose recent Ponniyin Selvan films were big hits, and Chaitanya Tamhane, who has directed notable Marathi films including Court and The Disciple. Shaunak Sen, who made the poignant Oscar-nominated documentary All that Breathes, has been invited under the ‘Documentary’ category.

Oscar winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, who composed and wrote the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, were invited under the ‘Music’ category, along with Taylor Swift and other artists. Both Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur were invited under the ‘Producers’ category.

The Academy said that the membership selection is based on “professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.”

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.