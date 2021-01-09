Ram Charan and Lokesh Kanagaraj to join hands for new project?

Lokesh Kanagarajan's upcoming 'Master' is set to release soon.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most popular directors in the Tamil film industry today. After impressing audiences and critics alike with films like Maanagaram and Karthi, his upcoming Master, with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, is highly anticipated. It was also recently announced that he will team up with Kamal Haasan for upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram. The latest is that, as per the industry grapevine, Lokesh might join hands with Ram Charan for his first Telugu project. As per a Times of India report, Lokesh has already met with Ram Charan and narrated a story; however, nothing has been finalised yet.



The project, if it materializes, is unlikely to happen this year as both Ram Charan and Lokesh are busy with their respective commitments. Ram Charan is currently occupied with SS Rajamouliâ€™s RRR and he also has a film with Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. Lokesh, on the other hand, will be busy with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which will also star Fahadh Faasil and Prabhudeva in crucial roles. While an official announcement is yet awaited, reliable sources have confirmed that Fahadh has been signed to play the antagonist. If he comes on board, it will be the first time he will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan. For Vikram, Lokesh has gone with the team he has worked with so far in all his films. Apparently, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. It will be their fourht collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master.



Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Master, starring Vijay in the lead. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and is set in a college. The film marks the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen on screen together. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing antagonist roles from Vikram Vedha in 2017, will be seen as the antagonist in Master as well. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master, which will be released in Telugu, Hindi as well as Kannada. When it releases on January 13, the film will be the first pan-Indian one to hit screens in India in 2021.

(Content provided by Digital Native)