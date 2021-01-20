Ram Charan and Jr NTR join sets of 'RRR' for shoot of climactic sequence

Director SS Rajamouli shared the news on social media along with a still from ‘RRR’.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Tollywood director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced on social media that actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have joined the sets of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) to shoot for the climactic sequence of the film. Sharing the news with a picture, he tweeted, “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve… #RRRMovie #RRR”



The shoot of the upcoming magnum opus resumed after a few months in Hyderabad. The last schedule lasted for 50 days and the entire action sequence was shot to give the effect of night time. The makers even shared a special video on returning to the sets during the pandemic.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

RRR is touted to be a historical fiction drama, based on the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, set in the pre-independence era. So far, the makers have revealed glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s character looks from the film. Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Seetharamaraju, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in supporting roles in RRR, while international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, along with Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran, will be seen in important roles.



The latest on the industry grapevine is that actor Chiranjeevi has been brought on board as the narrator for the film. Aamir Khan is said to have been roped in for the same for the Hindi version of RRR. The makers are yet to make an official announcement; however, the news has been making the rounds on social media platforms.



RRR is bankrolled by DVV Danayya on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore. The film was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is produced under DVV Danayya’s banner DVV Entertainments.

(Content provided by Digital Native)