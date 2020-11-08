Ram Charan accepts Green India Challenge from Prabhas

The actor planted the saplings on Sunday along with Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, and nominated Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli.

Flix Tollywood

The Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, MP, launched the Green India Challenge, an initiative to plant saplings to make India green. Tollywood star Ramcharan on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that he has accepted Prabhas’ Green India Challenge after being nominated by actor Prabhas.

Accepting the challenge, Ram Charan posted pics of planting the saplings at his residence in Hyderabad ''I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further, I am nominating @ssrajamouli, @aliaa08, entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiative.''

I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge

from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @ssrajamouli, @aliaa08, entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans

to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. Special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiate. pic.twitter.com/oQpl42PA3i — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 8, 2020

He also nominated Director SS Rajamouli, Ali Bhatt and fans to do their bit and help towards a greener India.

Earlier Prabhas took up this challange of planting samplings and requested actor Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. Samantha Akkineni accepted the challenge from her father-in-law and actor Nagarjuna and they together planted saplings and posted the pictures online. Naga Chaitanya, accepted the challenge from director Nandini Reddy and had planted saplings. He also nominated his colleagues in the Telugu film industry, Vikram K Kumar, Shiva Nirvana, Sushanth and Rakul Preet Singh to take up the Green India Challenge.



At the work front,Ram Charan is currently busy with the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju in this multi starrer, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role Sita in it with the foreign actor Olivia Morris roped in as the other heroine.



It may be noted here that both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. Further, SS Rajamouli has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role as well. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we had reported already that MM Keeravani, a regular in most of the SS Rajamouli directorial, is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs. 300 crores.



Meanwhile, Charan is also part of Chiranjeevi's next titled Acharya which is being directed by Kortala Siva. Recently Chiranjeevi confirmed that Ram Charan is part of the film “My wife Surekha has always wanted to see us both together on-screen and I don’t know if we would ever get the chance if we let this opportunity go. I even spoke to SS Rajamouli and explained to him why this is important for me,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.