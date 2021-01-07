Rakul Preet Singh teams up with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra for Bollywood film

Titled 'Thank God', the film is touted to be a comedy entertainer.

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to team up for a project with director Indra Kumar. Titled Thank God, the film is touted to be a comedy entertainer and is set to go on floors on January 21. Announcing the film, Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn and @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet. #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!"

Rakul tweeted, "Here's announcing my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @ajaydevgn, @SidMalhotra & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!"

This is not the first time that Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up together, as they starred together previously in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. This will also be Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn's third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and are reuniting for Bollywood film Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay is also directing the film. Rakul and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports.

Talking about the film, Indra Kumar said in a statement, “We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on January 21. Thank God! (laughs). It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I’ve known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I’m also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team. Hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary.”

The film will be bankrolled by T-Series Films in association with Maruti International production. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Thank God is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji on this one. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with Thank God.”

Rakul Preet Singh has been working in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and has many projects lined up across languages, in various stages of completion. She will be next seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s Check with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier. In Tamil, her upcoming films include Shankar’s Indian 2, in which she will be sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

She is also part of the Hindi film Attack, an action thriller, which also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was scheduled to release this August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.