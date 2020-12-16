Rakul Preet Singh to appear on Samanthaâ€™s talk show â€˜Sam Jamâ€™

The episode, which will premiere this Friday, will also feature noted director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Samantha Akkineni hosted actor Rakul Preet Singh on her chat show Sam Jam, which airs on OTT platform Aha. The episode will premiere this Friday. In a promo of the episode released by Aha, Rakul is seen addressing the controversy over reports that suggested that a celebrity had gifted her a luxury house. The other guest on the episode is noted director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Sam Jam marks Samanthaâ€™s debut as a full-length talk show host. Till now, she has hosted Telugu film stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Allu Arjun on the show. Samanthaâ€™s show reveals the human, funny side of the larger-than-life actors we see on the silver screens.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Telugu in Nagarjunaâ€™s Manmadhudu 2. Her most recent Bollywood film was Shimla Mirchi, a romantic drama with Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. This film released in January and is now available on Netflix.

The star is currently part of director Shankarâ€™s Tamil political drama with Kamal Haasan, Indian 2. Reports say she has been roped in for a pivotal role and will be seen opposite Siddharth, who plays a cop in this sequel to 1992 blockbuster hit Indian. She also has the Tamil sci-fi film Ayaalan with Sivakarthikeyan and Chandra Sekhar Yeletiâ€™s Check with Nithiin in Telugu, which is expected to be an OTT release. She was recently roped in for the Bollywood film Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Ajay is also directing the film. Rakul and Ajay will be seen as pilots in the film, according to reports.

Rakul is also part of the Hindi film Attack, an action thriller, which was scheduled to release this August. But the film production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rakul shares the screen with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in this film.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu flick Jaanu, the remake of the smash hit Tamil film 96. She has a slew of films in her kitty, including upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is believed to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. The film will be directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Samantha is also gearing up for her digital platform debut with Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s The Family Man season 2. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Watch the Sam Jam Rakul episode promo:

