The shooting of this flick began several months ago but the project took a backseat with the actor getting busy with 'Avane Srimannarayana'.

Rakshit Shetty’s next film to hit the marquee will be 777 Charlie. The shooting of this flick began several months ago but the project took a backseat with the actor getting busy with Avane Srimannarayana.

With Avane Srimannarayana hitting the silver screens recently, 777 Charlie will progress smoothly, we hear. The shooting of the film will begin tomorrow, January 29 in Dandeli. Reports are that 777 Charlie will be shot in various locations in India.

The film has Sangeetha Sringeri playing the female lead with Dharmanna Kadur playing a pivotal role. Kiranraj is making his debut as a director with this flick and it is being produced by Rakshit Shetty and JS Gupta, under the banner Paramvah Studios with Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah presenting it.

Abhijit Mahesh has penned the dialogues for this flick and the rest of the technical crew includes Aravind Kashyap for cinematography and Nobin Paul for composing music.

While Rakshit Shetty will be concentrating in 777 Charlie for the next few months, there are reports that the script for his next directorial Punyakoti is also taking shape. Reports are that Punyakoti will be made in Kannada and will be released in other languages. The technical crew of this flick includes Charan Raj for music, Karm Chawla will be the DOP for camera work, and Sachin to handle the VFX.

Rakshit also has Richie which will commence simultaneously with Punyakoti. It may be noted here that the film buffs in Sandalwood will never be able to forget the character Richie in Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

The role was portrayed very well by Rakshit Shetty and he undoubtedly rose to stardom. The good news for the fans out there is that, Rakshit Shetty will once again be seen as Richie. In his upcoming, which will not be a sequel to Ulidavaru Kandanthe, his character is named Richie.

Interestingly, this film will be directed by debutant PA Rahul, who worked as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The project will be bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty and Pushkar.

