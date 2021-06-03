Rajisha Vijayan’s sports drama ‘Kho Kho’ streams on OTT

The makers of 'Kho Kho' withdrew the movie from theatres in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

After withdrawing the movie from theatres due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Malayalam film Kho Kho have now released the movie on Over-the-Top platforms Amazon Prime Video, Saina Play, Simply South and Filme. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, actor Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the lead role in the movie wrote, “Kho-Kho is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video @PrimeVideoINWatch Kho Kho: https://app. primevideo.com/detail?gti= amzn1.dv.gti.6b1075ce-174e- 4e58-93a3-674c3889c7f2&ref_= atv_dp_share_mv&r=web… PS: It’s also available on Saina Play, Simply South and Filme #SayNoToPiracy.”

Director Rahul Riji Nair had announced earlier that the satellite rights of Kho Kho have been bagged by popular Malayalam channel Asianet. “Super thrilled to announce that the Satellite Rights of KHO KHO has been bagged by ASIANET. Stay tuned as we bring you the film’s World Television Premiere to the safety and comfort of your homes through Malayalam’s Biggest Entertainment Channel! #KhoKhoOnAsianet # ComingSoon,” Rahul wrote on Twitter.

The film is helmed by filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair who rose to fame with the 2017 Malayalam film Ottamuri Velicham, which bagged four Kerala State Film awards. Rajisha is seen as the coach of a school’s Kho Kho team in the movie. The sports drama released in theatres on April 14 this year. Bankrolled by First Slate Studios, Kho Kho revolves around the struggles a coach faces while forming and training a girls Kho Kho team in the school since the school is not supportive of her efforts. Apart from Rajisha, the sports drama also stars Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP and Renjit Shekar Nair in important roles. The first-look poster and the teaser were launched by Mollywood star Mammootty.

Kho-Kho is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video @PrimeVideoIN ❤️



Watch Kho Kho: https://t.co/ioFX3twuQl



PS: It’s also available on Saina Play, Simply South and Filme #SayNoToPiracy pic.twitter.com/wAsIZQI3wA June 3, 2021

Super thrilled to announce that the Satellite Rights of KHO KHO has been bagged by ASIANET. Stay tuned as we bring you the film’s World Television Premiere to the safety and comfort of your homes through Malayalam’s Biggest Entertainment Channel! ❤️ #KhoKhoOnAsianet #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/XlwXxdPNbZ — Rahul Riji Nair (@rahulrijinair) May 6, 2021

When the makers decided to withdraw the movie from theatres, Rajisha Vijayan explained the decision in an Instagram post on April 20. Rajisha mentioned how the makers decided to withdraw the movie, although it was a tough call. “With a heavy heart we are taking the decision to withdraw Kho Kho from the theatres in Kerala due to the current COVID 19 related crisis,” she wrote on Instagram. However, she emphasised on the need to prioritise health and follow COVID-19 precautionary measures. “Even though we would have loved to have you watch our film in theatres, we have to keep the health and safety of our audience as the foremost priority. Kindly take all the necessary precautions and stay safe,” the Karnan actor wrote.