Rajisha Vijayan to make Telugu debut with Ravi Teja’s ‘Ramarao On Duty’

The makers of ‘Ramarao On Duty’ announced that actors Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan will play pivotal roles in the movie.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu film Ramarao On Duty announced on Monday, July 19, that actors Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie. “Team #RamaRaoOnDuty welcomes its lovely leading ladies @itsdivyanshak& @rajisha_vijayan on board,” the tweet posted by SLV Cinemas read. Rajisha Vijayan also announced that she is happy to make her Telugu debut alongside actor Ravi Teja. “Extremely elated to announce my Telugu debut with @raviteja_2628 garu. Directed by @sarath.mandava sir,” Rajisha wrote on Instagram.

The title of the movie was unveiled on July 12. Ramarao On Duty marks Ravi Teja’s 68th film. The crew commenced shooting for the project in Hyderabad on July 1 this year. The movie is helmed by debutant filmmaker Sarath Mandava and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas LLP and RT teamworks. The makers had unveiled a few posters earlier, without revealing Ravi Teja’s look from the movie.

The first look poster unveiled on July 12, featured Ravi Teja in a stylish and stern look, in a half-sleeved shirt and formal pants. It also features a swearing-in letter by Ramarao and a government vehicle allotted to him, hinting that he is likely to be seen as an honest and no-nonsense government officer in the movie. Ramarao On Duty is said to be based on true events and is touted to be a thriller.

The supporting cast of the venture also includes actors Nasser, senior actor Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna, Surekha Vani and others. Sam CS will be taking care of the soundtracks and background score for Ramarao On Duty, while Sathyan Sooryan is handling the camera. The film has editing by Praveen KL.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Telugu movie Krack, and is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Khiladi. Rajisha Vijayan, who made her Tamil debut with the hit film Karnan, has teamed up for an untitled T J Gnanavel film with Suriya. She will also be seen in upcoming movies Malayankunju and Sardar.