From Rajinikanth to Mohanlal, celebs wish Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan for electoral win

With the DMK alliance led by MK Stalin coming to power in Tamil Nadu after sitting in the opposition for almost a decade and Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) retaining power in Kerala, Kollywood and Mollywood celebrities took to Twitter to convey their wishes to both leaders.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who had dropped out of the race after announcing that he would be making his political entry in this election, shared a note conveying his wishes to his good friend Stalin. Rajinikanth also hoped that Stalin would turn Tamil Nadu into a prosperous state.

Kamal Haasan, who contested the elections from Coimbatore South for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), came second in a tightly fought race with BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan winning by a margin of over 1,500 votes. Kamal conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Stalin for coming to power at a crucial point in time.

Kollywood actor Dhanush wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to my friend Udhayanidhi Stalin who has been chosen by the people to serve them.” In a separate tweet, he addressed MK Stalin as the upcoming chief minister of Tamil Nadu and conveyed his wishes.

Actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar, whose party was part of the MNM alliance, hoped that Stalin would lead and enable Tamil Nadu to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations @mkstalin on this stupendous victory, I am sure you will continue the legacy of Dr Kalaignar and face the immediate challeges of the pandemic facing our state and the country #dmk — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 2, 2021

Other Kollywood celebrities including actors Prakash Raj, Siddharth, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, music composer Harris Jayaraj, cinematographer PC Sreeram, among others extended their warm wishes to DMK and MK Stalin on the huge victory.

A great win.. congratulations @mkstalin ... people of Tamilnadu have given a mandate for change. Hope n wish to see the difference.. all the best #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 2, 2021

After #Jayalalitha avl. a #ChiefMinister has been chosen by our people.



Congratulations to @mkstalin avl. on the resounding mandate. Hope you will bring great governance for the good of all of us. We are all looking at you with expectations and questions.



Vaazhga Tamizh. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 2, 2021

Congrats to DMK party on this fantastic victory & Congrats to dearest friends @Udhaystalin @Anbil_Mahesh



Warm welcome 2 our Chief Minister Thiru @mkstalin



May TN prosper with good things to come in the next few years & expecting much needed Oxygen in our fractured film industry — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to our new chief minister @mkstalin avargal on your victory Best wishes @Udhaystalin bro We look forward to your governance with great expectations and hope during these difficult times. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) May 2, 2021

The people have spoken.

They will speak again & again . — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Mollywood celebrities extended their wishes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan after the incumbent government was re-elected to power by the people of Kerala.

Noting that the news about Pinarayi Vijayan’s victory has brought joy during these uncertain times, actor Dulquer Salmaan conveyed his wishes and also added that the Chief Minister has shown “exemplary leadership during some of the toughest times Kerala has faced”.

Actor-turned-director Prithviraj extended his wishes to the LDF and also wrote, “Here is hoping that this day marks the end of all narratives based on political differences, and the state machinery along with its people work together and efficiently to take us through these turbulent times we are all facing together.”

Actor Mohanlal also took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate CM Pinarayi as well as the LDF for the huge victory.

