Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on Deepavali

Flix Deepavali

This Deepavali was no different, as Super Star Rajinikanth met hordes of his fans and well-wishers who had gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him. Hundreds of fans thronged the streets early morning just to catch a glimpse of their 'Thalaivar'.

The Super Star wished the fans by waving at them from the entrance of his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai. Clad in a silk shirt and dhoti, he was seen wearing a face mask.

Recently a letter started circulating online, which he reportedly sent to his inner circle of advisers and well-wishers, stating that he is rethinking about his political entry. It was said that the actor cites the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for dropping his political plans as his doctors advised him not to take a risk since he had undergone a renal transplant.

Later, reacting to the leaked letter, Rajinikanth tweeted saying, “The leaked letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors’ advice is true. I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time.”

On the work front, the Robot actor will next be seen in Annaatthe, his first collaboration with director Siva, popular for making films such as Veeram and Viswasam. The shooting, which got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to resume soon.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

The latest update is that Rajinikanth is expected to write his own punch dialogues in the movie. As per reports, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a village president and the film will have some strong dialogues. Therefore, Rajinikanth has decided to write a few punch lines for himself, and he has been in discussion with director Siva over the last few weeks.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by A R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office.

Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe. Darbar, which marked the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and A R Murugadoss, had incurred loss of Rs 70 crore. It's said to be one of the biggest disasters in the star’s career.

