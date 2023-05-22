Rajesh Madhavan’s ‘save the date’ video with Chithra Nair goes viral

The lack of further details led to speculations about it being Rajesh's wedding and the date of it being announced like weddings these days are, with a save-the-date music video.

Flix Entertainment

Forming the symbol of a heart with their palms while looking fondly at each other, two characters from the popular Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu are all dressed up in a new short video that promises a special announcement on May 29. Actors Chithra Nair and Rajesh Madhavan who played a couple spending precious moments in an auto rickshaw in Nna Thaan Case Kodu are coming together for a spinoff – a comedy film that is expected to have these two play the lead roles. The film is reported to be directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval himself, who made Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Rajesh, who is known for his comic characters, put out a small video of him and Chithra in Western country dance costumes dancing in and around a school compound. The video ends with a man in front of a harmonium saying 'save the date'. The lack of further details and a caption saying 'it is official' led to speculations about it being Rajesh's wedding and the date of it being announced like weddings these days are, with a save-the-date music video.

The actors have maintained their silence in the spirit of giving out a surprise on May 29. Rajesh and Chithra's characters, called Sureshan and Sumalatha, were noted for the easy humour they both brought onto the screen by making curt speeches about their relationship in front of an amused magistrate in Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Their love was otherwise expressed in long glances across a street, one working a cycle pump and the other admiring it.

The film, led by actor Kunchacko Boban, was a satire calling attention to the state of roads and potholes that filled the roads. Kunchacko, playing a reformed thief, goes out of his way to settle matters in a court when an unfortunate series of incidents beginning with a bad pothole causes him great physical injury and loss of dignity.