Rajeev Raviâ€™s Kuttavum Sikshayum and Thuramukham to release in successive weeks

One is a police drama with Asif Ali in the lead, while the other is a period film led by Nivin Pauly.

Flix Mollywood

Two Rajeev Ravi movies are getting ready for back-to-back releases in successive weeks. The director of acclaimed movies like Annayum Rasulum and Kammattippadam is bringing out Kuttavum Sikshayum on May 27 and Thuramukham on June 3. Trailers of both the movies have also been released on consecutive days, one showing a police drama and the other, a period film based on a play by KM Chidambaram.

Rajeev Ravi, who became renowned as a cinematographer, began making films nine years ago, with Annayum Rasoolum. In every new film, he chooses a different male actor to lead the story, while retaining a few supporting actors. After Fahadh Faasil, Farhaan Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan, the fourth hero is Asif Ali, playing the lead in Kuttavum Shikshayum, as a police officer. In the trailer, his voice can be heard narrating the story of a murder he once committed, killing a young protester. Years later, he, along with a few other policemen -- Sunny Wayne, Sharaf U Dheen and others -- seem to be on the trail of a crime.

The film is incidentally written by a policeman, Sibi Thomas, along with a journalist, Sreejith Divakaran. It is releasing on May 27.

Thuramukham, releasing the week after that, has Nivin Pauly in the lead. The film is based on the â€˜chappa systemâ€™ that began in the British era, when coins were thrown among workers, waiting for a job. In the 1950s, when the Communists were no longer banned and the trade unions rose to prominence, the system was fought against, protests had risen and three people got killed. In the trailer released on Sunday evening, actors Nivin Pauly, Sudev Nair, Nimisha Sajayan and Poornima Indrajith all appear to go through two stages in their life, from youth to middle age, taking part in the protests, and fighting amongst each other. Joju George, Darshana, Indrajith, and others are also seen in the trailer. The film covers events between 1923 and 1957.