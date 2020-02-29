Rajasekhar’s next film to release will be Arjuna and we have its release date here. According to confirmed sources, the film, which is directed by Kanmani, will hit the marquee on March 6. The film’s presenter, Natti Kumar announced it at an event held recently. The filmmakers are planning a massive release worldwide and we hear that it will be out in about 800 screens globally.

About the film, Natti Kumar has been quoted by the cinema express as saying, “Arjuna is a contemporary take on our political system. The story is inspired by real incidents that happened across the Telugu States and the theme is very relevant to our current political situation. Rajasekhar's performance as farmer Surya Narayana, Arjuna and the emotional conflict between these characters will thrill the audience.”

Rakasekhar plays dual roles in this flick and he will be seen as father and son. Maryam Zakaria of 100% Love, is playing the female lead in the action entertainer with Rekha, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ahuti Prasad and others forming the supporting cast. The film has music by Vandemataram Srinivas.

Dr Rajasekar’s last film release was Kalki, which hit the marquee in June last year. The film was directed by Prashanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan. It was a crime thriller set in the 1980s. Dr. Rajasekar was seen playing a police officer in this flick which had the Telangana region as its backdrop. Sources in the film circles say that Kalki happens to be the costliest film ever for Rajasekar to date. It had Adah Sharma and Nanditha Shwetha playing the female leads.



Recently, Dr. Rajasekar was roped in for the film Kapatadhaari directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy. But he walked out of the project due to creative differences that cropped up between him and the director. Later, the makers roped in Sumanth for playing the lead role.