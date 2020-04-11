Raj Tarun’s ‘Orey Bujjigaa’ to be released directly online?

The film was supposed to be released in theatres on March 25. However, the release was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Flix Tollywood

With all the theatres being shut down as part of the national lockdown to contain coronavirus, and uncertainty prevailing over the duration of the lockdown, some Telugu filmmakers are considering releasing their films online. It is speculated that Orey Bujjigaa starring Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel and Malavika Nair, would be the first film to have a direct digital release due to the prevailing health crisis. The film was supposed to be released in theatres on March 25. However, the release was postponed indefinitely due to the crisis.

According to a report published by the Deccan Chronicle, a source has been quoted as saying, “Some of the budget films that star Raj Tarun and Pradeep Machiraju are ready for release. These small films have got good offers from satellite channels and OTT platforms. But the stars are opposed to this as they feel that their films are meant for theatres, not the small screen.”

Reportedly, the Telugu Producers Guild are in favor of the film producers to have a release on online streaming platforms, as it is best to utilise this opportunity to get some revenue. So, with the idea mooted, we can expect the filmmakers to take a call on it soon.

Orey Bujjigaa is directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. With this film ready for release, the director is getting ready to move over to his next project which will probably be in Sandalwood.

Earlier there were news reports that Vijay Kumar had signed a film with Nikhil Kumar as the lead. The news was confirmed by Nikhil recently. Nikhil is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Vijay Kumar has made Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde. It is reported that this film will be released in Telugu too. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with music by Arjun Janya, this film will be produced jointly by Lahari Music and T Series.