Raj Shetty, Jayant Kaikini to attend 4th edition of Nitte Film Festival in Mangaluru

The fourth edition of Nitte International Film Festival has curated over 100 films in various languages. Viewers can attend screenings free of charge.

Flix News

The fourth edition of the Nitte International Film Festival, hosted by the NITTE University in Mangaluru, will be held for four days from June 8 to 11. Popular Kannada director Raj B Shetty and lyricist Jayant Kaikini will be among those in attendance at the film festival. The film festival has curated over 100 films and viewers can attend screenings free of charge. Three screens at Bharath Cinemas will be dedicated to festival films on all four days.

Raj B Shetty, who directed the popular Kannada film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, will be part of an interactive session, while Jayant Kaikini will be holding a masterclass on the art of storytelling. Other filmmakers who will be in attendance are Manish Saini, Shivadwaj, Shishir Jha, Rahul PK, and Mansore. The film festival is organised by Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO), a constituent college of NITTE, the higher education institution based in Mangaluru.

The festival has curated over films in different languages including Hindi, Tulu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The opening film for this year will be the Kannada film Hadinelentu directed by Prithvi Konnanur. The line-up for this year includes Kantara (Kannada), Family (Malayalam), Koramma (Tulu), Ek Jagah Apni (Hindi), Valvi (Marathi), Anunad (Assamese), Gandhi & Co (Gujarati), Dhuin (Mythili), and Tortoise Under the Earth (Santhali). The festivalâ€™s closing film is Toraâ€™s Husband (Assamese), written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das.

The film festival will also screen 13 films from Germany, including Generation Incompatible, Zuhurâ€™s Daughters, Exil, New Building and Dear Future Children. The film festival has tied up with Goethe Institute and the German Embassy, Bangalore.