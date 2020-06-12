Rains lash Hyderabad as southwest monsoon enters Telangana

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is going to continue for the next three days in some parts of the state.

Rains lashed various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, as the southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of the state on Thursday. There was very heavy rain in isolated parts of Mahbubnagar and Warangal districts, among others.

The remaining areas are also expected to be covered in the next couple of days. "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Telangana during next 48 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad said on Tuesday.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is going to continue for the next three days in some parts of the state. In its forecast for June 11 to June 12, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rain can be expected at few places in Telangana, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places. From June 12 to June 13, heavy to very heavy, and at times, extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely, and from June 13 to 14, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

As per the IMD, Dornakal in Mahabubabad district received the highest rainfall of 14 cm on Thursday by 8.30 am, followed by 13 cm in Garla in the same district. Hanamkonda in Warangal Urban district, and Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhongir district received 12 cm and 11 cm of rainfall respectively.

According to the latest data released by the Telangana state Development Planning Society (TSDPS), on Friday morning by 8.30 am, Siddipet had received the highest rainfall with 21.6 cm, followed by Cherial in Siddipet with 17.4 cm.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Khairatabad received the highest rainfall at 9.1 cm. In the adjoining Ranga Reddy district, Saroornagar received the highest rainfall at 8.4 cm.

