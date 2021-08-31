Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received moderate to heavy rain.

news Weather

Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. According to Traffic Police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, waterlogging was reported underneath AIIMS flyover, at Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, both sides of Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti carriageway, Shahjahan Road, W-Point ITO, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Moolchand underpass, among others.

Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes.

"Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka to NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging, Please avoid using this route Traffic is heavy on Narayana road as the stretch from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan has been damaged," the Traffic Police said in a series of tweets. The PWD officials said 15-20 waterlogging complaints have been received so far.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation and ensuring that people do not face much inconvenience due to waterlogging. We are dealing with water logging complaints on priority basis," a senior PWD official said.

People took to social media and uploaded videos of waterlogged streets in different parts of the city.

A video uploaded on social media showed a stretch covered in waist-deep water and a motorcycle was seen floating in the water. People in the video claimed that this happened near AIIMS flyover. However, PTI could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/zQg6uwTMAs â€” ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

As I said, Delhi is flooded. Lutyens Delhi is underwater. Almost. pic.twitter.com/E5IePXoF3s August 31, 2021

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received moderate to heavy rain, the weatherman said. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was reported on several key roads, including Shahjahan Road, W Point ITO, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, among others.

Due to the breakdown of a DTC bus, there was a massive traffic snarl in Ashram Chowk, while vehicular movement from Sarai Kale Khan to Akshardham, Vikas Marg, Pusta Road, Bara Khamba road was also very slow.

Due to damaged roads, vehicular movement from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan was also very slow, said the Delhi Traffic Police. Traffic jams were also witnessed on the National Highway-24, near the Noida-Delhi Border. The rainfall began at around 9.30 a.m., when people were about to leave their homes or were already on the road to work.