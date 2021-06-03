Railway Protection Force confiscate alcohol from two stations in Bengaluru

The liquor seized by the Railway Protection Force has been handed over to the Excise Department and further investigations are taking place.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on June 2, Thursday seized liquor at two different stations in Bengaluru. Tetra packs of liquor worth Rs 10,876 were found in two unclaimed bags on the Hindupur- Bengaluru passenger train at the KSR Bengaluru railway station. In a separate incident, RPF found unclaimed luggage in Bengaluru Cantonment, which included a carton of 32 bottles and tetra packs of alcohol that was valued at Rs 12,187.

The RPF suspected that the liquor was being transported without authorisation. They have handed the seized bottles and tetra packs to the Excise Department and are further investigating the case, according to a press statement.

In the past two weeks, the RPF said that it had seized liquor worth tens of thousands of rupees from different places in Karnataka. On May 27, at Bangarapet Railway Station, alcohol worth Rs 13,000 was found on the Seshadri Express. The RPF had found unclaimed baggage that contained the liquor, which they handed to the townâ€™s Excise Inspector.

#RPF #Bengaluru Div seized two abandoned bags with illicit liquor on board T No 06595 MEMU & at Cantt Station worth Rs. 23054. The contraband was handed over to #Excise Officials.

.@drmsbc.@rpfswr pic.twitter.com/mo9Q95hr57 â€” South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) June 2, 2021

On May 28, it was reported that Mangaluru RPF and Excise Department had confiscated nearly 138 litres of liquor that was being transported illicitly through trains. The accused was booked under the Excise Act.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the RPF officials at Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada detained a vendor who was caught selling unauthorised water bottles. The vendor was booked by the Castle Rock Police under multiple sections of the Railways Act, according to a press statement released by South Western Railways.

On Friday, in another incident, the Railway Protection Force seized bottles of liquor in Kulem village, Goa. The RPF staff were routinely checking the Vasco-da-Gama express at Kulem station when they found 12 bottles of liquor in an unclaimed bag, which was later sent to the Excise Inspector at Sanguem.