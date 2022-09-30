Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Kekkanahalla check post, the entry point of Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet taluk on September 30.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday, September 30, entered Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Kekkanahalla check post, the entry point of Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet taluk.

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will travel 511 kilometres via Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Ballari, and Raichur over the course of the next 21 days in Karnataka. Rahul would cover roughly 25 kilometres each day of his Yatra. Rahul Gandhi departed from the Kekkanahalla checkpoint after arriving there and hopped into a car to head to Gundlupet town for breakfast with Siddaramaiah, former ministers HC Mahadevappa and KJ George.

We are fighting to safeguard the Indian Constitution.#BharatJodoYatra makes an emphatic start in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/AGSIndEcjm — Congress (@INCIndia) September 30, 2022

Welcomed former @INCIndia President Shri @RahulGandhi in Bandipur ahead of #BharatAikyataYatre in Karnataka.



This yatre will enable every Indian to come together & speak in a single voice to protect socio-economic & political fabric of India. pic.twitter.com/mb04fIbyQd September 30, 2022

#BharathAikyataYatre ಹಾಗೂ ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಹುಲ್‌ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಕನ್ನಡ ನಾಡು ತೆರೆದ ಬಾಹುಗಳಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದೆ.ನವ ಭಾರತ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಅಧ್ಯಯ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.



Karnataka welcomes #BharatJodoYatra & Sri @RahulGandhi with open arms at Gundlupet.

Another great chapter to build a better India begins today. pic.twitter.com/kVcKx3IY9g — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 30, 2022

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar tweeted, “Karnataka welcomes #BharatJodoYatra & Sri @RahulGandhi with open arms at Gundlupet. Another great chapter to build a better India begins today.”

According to the itinerary, Rahul's padayatra will continue as planned from the Ooty-Calicut junction at Gundlupet. Before continuing his padayatra, Rahul Gandhi will deliver a speech to a crowd in Gundlupet. He will stop for the night at a location in Begur village adjacent to the Government High School after taking an afternoon break there.

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass contact programme that involves padayatra or walkathon of Congress leaders and workers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. More than 150 “Bharat Padayatris” along with Rahul Gandhi will walk a stretch of 3,570 kilometres for about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The programme was officially launched on September 7 and the journey began the next day. After touring both Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday, where Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Badanavalu, a khadi village in Nanjangud to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.