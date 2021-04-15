Rahul Gandhi calls 'Tika Utsav' a sham, takes jibe at 'PM Cares'

His attack came after the government celebrated the 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a "sham" of a 'vaccine festival'.

He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators nor oxygen, and vaccine is also not available.

Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling COVID-19 situation.

"There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?" he asked.

India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country's tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-day 'Tika Utsav', the health ministry said on Thursday.

The vaccination festival from April 11-14 saw intense vaccination activity with 29,33,418 doses being given on April 11, and another 40,04,521 jabs administered the next day, the ministry said.

The corresponding figure for 13th and 14th April stands at 26,46,528 and 33,13,848.

The total vaccination figures during the 'Tika Utsav' saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 vaccine doses being administered to people of eligible groups across the country, the ministry said.

Three states administered more than 1 crore vaccinations cumulatively. These are Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650), it said.